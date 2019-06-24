Frozen berry products recalled

You may want to check your freezer for some products being recalled.

Alma Pak is voluntarily recalling specific products containing frozen blackberries due to potential risk of norovirus contamination.

The recall involves 16-ounce packages of great value frozen blackberries sold at Walmart stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico.

Also under recall, 12-ounce packages of Tipton Grove Frozen mixed berries sold at Save-A-Lot stores in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for norovirus, which is highly contagious and can cause severe nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

So far, no illnesses are linked to this recall.

Consumers are urged to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.