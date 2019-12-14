Ford recalls Super Duty trucks

The automaker is recalling more than half a million Super Duty pickups over concerns the seatbelt could spark a fire during a crash.

(FOX NEWS) — Drivers, listen up.

Ford is pulling back some popular pickup trucks.

The nation’s second-largest automaker is recalling more than half a million of its Super Duty trucks.

There are concerns the carpet flooring could catch fire during a crash.

In the affected trucks, Ford discovered the front seat belt pretensioner could ignite sparks on impact and potentially cause the cabin carpet to catch fire.

The company says it’s unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the flaw.

The recall covers certain models from 2017 through 2019 and impacts vehicles in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: