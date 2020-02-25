Ford recalls its best-selling truck to fix headlights

Recall covers certain F-150 trucks with led headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years

(FOX NEWS) — A recall involving the best-selling truck in America.

Ford recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America.

The move being made to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

Ford says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position.

US Safety Standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case and the problem could reduce visibility to other drivers.

Ford dealers will update software to fix the problem.

