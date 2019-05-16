Ford recalls Fusion over roll away risk

Ford recalling its Fusion model over a roll away risk.

The company says it’s calling back more than 270,000 Fusion vehicles in the US to fix a transmission glitch.

It can cause the cars to shift gears and roll away if the gear is not in “park.”

The recall involves 2013 through 2016 Fusion vehicles with 2.5-liter engines.

Also involved in the recall are nearly 3,000 2019 Ford Ranger trucks which have a similar problem.

Ford says owners should always use the parking brake and will be notified when a fix is available in the fusion recall.

For the ranger recall, ford dealers will make a fix.