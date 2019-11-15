Ford recalls F-150

Ford issues recall due to loose cables stalling tires

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Ford recalls more than 168,000 F-150s in North America for electrical problems.

The recall effects thousands of the flagship truck built from June 24th and October first of this year.

The company says electrical problems are causing engines to stall and in some case creating fires.

Ford said it wasn’t aware of any accidents or injuries that have happened as a result of the malfunction.

Dealerships will check out the battery cable joint and remove additional adhesive that may be causing the problems.

Owners will be notified of more specifics the week of November 25th.

