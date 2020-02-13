Ford issues recall for over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide

(NBC NEWS) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter of a million vehicles because a suspension part can break Increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus Police Car, Taurus Sho and Lincoln MKTt from the 2013 through 2018 model years.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Owners will be notified starting in March.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts with new ones that are stronger.

