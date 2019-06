A warning for people caring for babies.

Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 71,000 inclined-sleeper accessories.

The recall includes all models of the ultra-lite day and night play yard.

The company says there are safety concerns about the products.

No children have been injured or killed.

In April, Fisher-Price issued a recall for nearly five-million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.

That product was linked to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years.