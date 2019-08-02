Entenmann’s Little Bite Cookies recalled-plastic pieces

Little Bites Chocolate Chip Cookies recalled due to choking hazard

(CNN) – A popular brand of soft-baked cookies is being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Bimbo Bakeries has issued a recall of the Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies from Entenmann’s Little Bites due to possible visible blue plastic pieces in the packet.

The plastic was not baked into the cookies, according to the FDA.

But could still pose a choking risk.

The products are being removed from store shelves but if you still have them, you’re advised to return it for a full refund.

No other little bites muffins or other Entenmann’s products are affected.

No associated injuries were reported.

The recall was voluntary.