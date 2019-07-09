Disney recalls “Toy Story 4” Forky plush toy

The company pulling the official Forky plush doll from the market citing safety concerns over the toy's plastic googly eyes.

Disney recalling a children’s toy based off the breakout character from “Toy Story 4”.

A plush doll of Forky, the spork character from the hit animated film, is no longer considered safe.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announcing Monday the toy’s plastic googly eyes can detach posing a potential choking hazard for kids younger than three.

About 80,000 of the new toys have been sold at Disney stores, theme parks and online.

The agency says consumers should return the products immediately.