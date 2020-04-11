Conagra recalls 131k lbs Healthy Choice Chicken Bowls

(CNN) — A popular low-calorie brand is recalling more than 65 tons of a frozen chicken product.
The USDA announced that Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 131,000 pounds of healthy choice frozen chicken bowls.
The products are specifically labeled “Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro.”
The company says they have received customer complaints about small rocks being in the product.
No reports of any injuries.
Still, they are warning people not to eat the frozen dishes.
The USDA says the chicken bowls were produced on January 23rd this year and have a best by date of October 19th.
Conagra Brands say customers looking for a refund should reach out to its consumer care department.
