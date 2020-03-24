Children’s toy tool kit recalled for lead material

(CNN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Grizzly Industrial Children’s Tool Kits.

Officials say some of the items in the package including the hammer and suspenders have high levels of lead.

That is a violation of the federal lead content standard.

The hardhats and toy goggles also don’t meet safety requirements.

More than 20,000 of these items were available in the US and Canada.

They were sold at Grizzly Industrial Showrooms and online from September 2002 through November of 2019.

More information is available on the CPSC’s website.

