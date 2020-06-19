Children’s cough syrup recalled

(NBC NEWS) — GSK Consumer healthcare is voluntarily recalling two lots of children’s cough syrup.
The recall affects “Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion” and “Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough” medicines.
The Food and Drug Administration says the medicine is being recalled over a possible overdose risk because the included dosing cups are not marked properly.
If you have the recalled cough syrup, stop using it immediately, and contact your physician or healthcare provider if you’ve experienced any problems.
