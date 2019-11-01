Ceramic mugs recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of Coastline Ceramic Mugs that were given away as a free promotional item at meetings or events. Reports indicate the mugs can crack or break when used with hot liquids.

They look like this. They come in a variety of colors but all have a gray bottom.

The mugs are decorated with various logos and were given away as promotional items at meetings or events.

It’s unclear how many were given away at events nationwide between October 2018 and September of this year.

But there have been multiple reports of the mugs cracking or breaking when hot liquid is poured in them.

That poses a burn and laceration danger.

If you have one, contact hit promotional products for a free replacement mug.