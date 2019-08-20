Beer recalled for risk of explosion

A Wisconsin brewery is recalling one of their beers, saying it contains an ingredient that causes pressure to build up in the bottle and potentially explode.

(FOX NEWS) – A Wisconsin brewery is recalling one of its beers citing “a risk of explosion.”

Lakefront Brewery is recommending any bottles of its “My Turn Junk” brew be refrigerated or disposed of before they possibly explode.

The brewery says the use of cherries could be the problem.

Adding the fruit continues to ferment, creating more and more CO2, and building up pressure in the bottle.

The beer itself is reportedly safe to consumer but if you want to play it safe and get your money back, Lakefront Brewery will offer a refund for consumers up until October first.