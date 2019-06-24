Product Recalls

Arsenic found in bottled water sold at Target & Walmart

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 08:39 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 08:49 AM CDT

A brand of bottled water sold at two popular chains is being recalled.

Keurig Dr. Pepper issuing a voluntary recall of peñafiel unflavored Spring Water Friday.

Lab tests detecting high levels of arsenic, a toxic metal which can lead to chronic diseases when consumed in large amounts.

Peñafiel is currently sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers.

The center for environmental health recommends consumers return the product for a full refund. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News