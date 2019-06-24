Arsenic found in bottled water sold at Target & Walmart

A brand of bottled water sold at two popular chains is being recalled.

Keurig Dr. Pepper issuing a voluntary recall of peñafiel unflavored Spring Water Friday.

Lab tests detecting high levels of arsenic, a toxic metal which can lead to chronic diseases when consumed in large amounts.

Peñafiel is currently sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers.

The center for environmental health recommends consumers return the product for a full refund.