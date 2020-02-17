70K ceiling fans recalled due to faulty blades

(CNN) — A manufacturer is recalling thousands of ceiling fans.
It says the blades can fly off and cause injury.
Lowes sold the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fans between May 2014 and January 2016.
The manufacturer has received 210 complaints about the blades coming off.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says in 10 cases they caused injuries.
The commission says people who have the fans should stop using them and contact Fanim Industries.
