62,000 Pounds of beef recalled before Memorial Day

Product Recalls

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:
E_coli_outbreak_linked_to_ground_beef_ex_7_20190424143242

If you were planning to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend by grilling meat, you may want to check your refrigerator.

Thousands of raw beef products have been recalled due to possible e-coli contamination.

According to the USDA, Aurora Packing Company is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of select products including short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.

They were packaged on April 19th and have an establishment number est. 788 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Symptoms of e-coli infections include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss