(CNN) — More than one-million pocket-knives are being pulled off the shelves.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its popular Gordon Folding Knife because of a faulty lock mechanism.

The company says six people have already been hurt after the three-inch blade popped open unexpectedly.

Harbor Freight says owners should immediately return the knives for a refund.

For more information check online at harborfreight.com.