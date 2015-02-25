Product Recalls

Fanimation is recalling 9,300 Brewmaster belt-driven ceiling fans after receiving two reports of the ceiling fan hub falling.





No injuries have been reported, but the problem poses an injury risk to anyone below the fan.





The fans were sold nationwide from June 2002 to December 2014.





Consumers can contact fanimation for a retention collar for the fan at Famination.com.





And Electrolux is recalling 3,000 Kenmore electric ranges.





The heating element can fail to properly adhere to the cooktop and pose an electrical shock hazard.





No injuries have been reported.





Sears and Kmart stores nationwide sold the ranges last year from April through October.





Consumers should unplug the range and contact Sears to schedule a free inspection and repair.