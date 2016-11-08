Priest with Amarillo Ties Shows What He Says is Aborted Fetus on Facebook Live

BE ADVISED: This article links to a post that some viewers may find disturbing.

A Catholic Priest uses Facebook Live to show what he says is an aborted fetus.

Father Frank Pavone, who is the head of the religious organization, Priests for Life, posted the video yesterday, [PLEASE NOTE: this link will take you directly to the post that some may find graphic or disturbing] with this post:

Today I am showing you a child who was killed by abortion and entrusted to us by a pathologist for burial. We have had a funeral for this baby, who rests in a Memorial Chapel – -but today I am showing him to you because in this election we have to decide if we will allow this child killing to continue in America or not. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic platform says yes, let the child-killing continue (and you pay for it); Donald Trump and the Republican platform says no, the child should be protected. Please put this message into practice by spreading the party platform comparison piece at www.VotingInfo.net, praying at www.ElectionPrayer.com, and carrying out the other activities discussed at www.PoliticalResponsibility.com. Thanks!

Pavone is a priest of the Amarillo Diocese but serves as the head of Priests for Life, which is based in New York.

Pavone was recalled to Amarillo after concerns over financial reporting concerning that organization but was later reinstated as the head of Priests for Life in 2014.