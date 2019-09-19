Pride of the Panhandle Day at the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife was at the fair today to offer healthy low costs meals to families.

This is part of the Tri-State Fair Pride of the Panhandle Day.

All recipes are made from homegrown ingredients right here on the High Plains.

“We want to encourage family mealtime. We want to encourage nutritious meals. We want our families to spend time together, eating together and we want to be sure that they have the tools and resources necessary to implement and to prepare a nutritious meal for their family,” said Lizabeth Gresham, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family Community Health Agent.

Families also got a chance to take home some recipes that they can use for their family mealtime.