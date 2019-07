The first-ever West Texas Burger Brawl is tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

The event benefits Amarillo Housing First.

Cook teams from around the panhandle compete to see who has the best burgers around.

Adults $25

Kids 10 to 18 $10

Kids 10 and under free

All you can eat

Sodas, water, and adult beverages

Venders

Raffle prizes

Live music from Heath Seager

Check out this burger from ‘Off the Hook.’