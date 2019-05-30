Preview: PACE Workshop Set for May 31

The City of Amarillo’s PACE program administrator, Texas PACE Authority, will host a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) workshop on May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop will be in Room 275 of the Simms Municipal Building, 808 S. Buchanan.

Those interested in learning how the PACE program benefits Texas communities, businesses and property owners are welcome. Attendees will learn how to use the program to finance energy efficiency, water conservation, resiliency and distributed generation improvements.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from the developer of the Barfield Marriott Autograph Hotel, which is Amarillo’s first PACE-approved loan.

PACE is a proven financial tool that enables Texas property owners to upgrade facility infrastructure with little or no upfront capital outlay. The program is designed so that owners lower their operating costs and pay for eligible improvements with the savings generated, taking advantage of affordable, long-term financing.

Amarillo City Council approved the PACE program for use in the city limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction on Sept. 5, 2017. There are no city funds involved in this program. Projects are funded with prívate money. Property owners can select their own capital provider. PACE can be used to pay for new heating and cooling systems, lighting improvements, solar panels, water pumps, insulation, etc., for almost any property – commercial, industrial, agricultural, nonprofit and multi-family.

To register for the training, access the Eventbrite page at txpaceama053119.eventbrite.com.

The PACE workshop is free, and lunch will be provided.