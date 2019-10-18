Preview of 2019 Texas ballot as early voting begins Monday

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting begins Monday, October 21 throughout Texas. Registered voters will be deciding on 10 propositions approved by the state legislature during the 2019 session.

MyHighPlains sat down with Chris Macaulay, a political science assistant professor at West Texas A&M University, to discuss those propositions. “As a result of their legislative session, in the odd number years, any constitutional amendments have to be voted on by the people,” Macaulay explained.

Macaulay explained that many of this year’s propositions are dealing with bonds and taxes related to flooding and hurricanes.

“A lot of these things have to do with empowering local government and various organizations to raise money and deal with the damage that comes out of these natural disasters,” Macaulay said.

Some of these are aiming to allow local governments to raise funds without the constant need for authorization from the state.

But Macaulay explained the fourth proposition is one of the most important.

“The most controversial one has to do with the state income tax. It would add an explicit prohibition to any state income tax to the constitution,” Macualay said.

Currently, if the legislature decides to impose a state income tax, it goes to the voters for a majority vote to go into effect. This proposition would add another hurdle.

“So either way voters would have to approve it the only thing it would add is you would need to amend the constitution and you would need a two-thirds majority in the State House and State Senate to get the state income tax imposed,” Macaulay continued.

The last proposition on the ballot doesn’t have to do with taxes, at all. It has to do with dogs.

“Amendment 10 is an amendment that will allow police departments to give or gift or allow retiring police dogs to go to their former handlers that were police officers themselves,” Macaulay said.

Currently, the police dogs are treated as government property and need to be auctioned off.

“It would allow the local sheriff to make a determination of what’s in the animal’s best interest. And now the dog no longer has an official duty, he just gets to live out the rest of his life or her life with the police officer at home,” Macaulay added.

These are the propositions, according to the Texas Secretary of State: