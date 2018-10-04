Preview: Immunizations Available Oct. 5 at Bahama Buck’s

The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be offering adult immunizations on Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bahama Buck’s, 5509 Bell St.

Vaccines available include Pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough), Varicella (chickenpox), Flu, HPV (human papillomavirus), Meningitis, Hepatitis A and B and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo). Immunizations will be available while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or who are underinsured are eligible. Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine. No eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away for inability to pay. If available, please bring current immunization/shot record.

For more information about the mobile adult immunization clinic, contact Corey Hart at (806) 378-6324 or corey.hart@amarillo.gov.