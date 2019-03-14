Preview: Girls and Boys Missions Camp



Girls Mission Camp (Girls Camp) is the traditional G. A. Camp many adults attended as girls. Through a wide range of Bible-based activities as well as fun fellowship, campers are provided knowledge of Christian principles through which they are challenged to share their faith and testimony. Many camps fill the camper’s day with fun activities that encourage physical and mental development. At Christian camps (especially missions-oriented camps), campers are not only involved in exciting, fun activities and camaraderie; they are also involved in activities that provide practical as well as challenging Christian development and educational missions.

God calls us to fellowship with others, share the Good News of God’s Grace, and GROW in the knowledge of Jesus Christ. (Matthew 28: 19-20) “Therefore, Go…”

BOYS MISSION CAMP 2019 "TRANSFORMED"

DAY CAMP: K-2ND GRADE, JUNE 29TH FOR $35

RESIDENT CAMP: 3RD-6TH GRADE, JUNE 27-29 FOR $150

(GRADES COMPLETED)

REGISTER AT BOYSCAMPTEXAS.COM

DEADLINE IS JUNE 17TH

Begun in 1908, Royal Ambassadors (RAs) has a rich heritage of providing missions education for boys. RAs help boys grow in their spiritual development as they learn the Biblical basis of missions and discover their part in God’s plan. “We are Ambassadors for Christ,” not only gives the RA organization its name, but also gives boys and leaders a lifestyle goal, 2 Corinthians 5:20. Boys Camp Texas is the Amarillo area’s RA camp for elementary-aged boys. Campers are invited to attend with church groups or as independent campers.

At Boys Camp Texas, campers discover mission through adventure! Located at the High Plains Retreat Center (SW of Amarillo), our vision is to help boys discover a Christian lifestyle of missions.

Boys Camp Texas has a unique schedule that blends the attention span of boys with the need for action! Boys and their sponsors not only engage in worship and missions learning, but also encounter interactive teaching, games, camaraderie, and swimming. Through this wide array of activities, campers are exposed to God’s Word and His call to be Transformed for Jesus! 2 Corinthians 5: 17.