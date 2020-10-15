Preview: ‘Billboard Music Awards’ one of music’s biggest nights

(NBC News) — It’s about six months later than originally planned, but the “2020 Billboard Music Awards” are finally happening tonight on NBC.

Some of music’s biggest names performing and in contention for honors.

It’s Kelly Clarkson’s third time hosting tonight’s event but somewhat different this time, thanks to COVID-19.

“I feel like every year I have a challenge,” said Clarkson. “A personal challenge, and this year, it’s like everyone’s challenge. We’re definitely going to navigate it in a new way. but we’re gonna do it.”

The show’s moved from Las Vegas to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, but no in-person audience. Still, plenty of performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS and Luke Combs.

“I feel like this year, it’s going to be a little bit more intimate, which is my thing,” expressed Clarkson. “How we have the stage set up is cool and we’re honestly, just trying to give everybody something a little normal.”

In the award categories, Post Malone is the top nominee overall, with 16, including Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift is among his rivals for that honor, along with the Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Billie Eilish, who’s also among contenders for Best New Artist.

But there’s no suspense about the Icon Award, it’s going to country legend Garth Brooks.

“The Icon Award, I’m shocked he hadn’t had it yet,” stated Clarkson. “Like he’s one of those persons who’s so nice and giving and just his catalog of music is insane. So I couldn’t think of a better person to receive this award.”

Brooks follows in the recent footsteps of Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, setting the stage for one of music’s biggest nights.

Also being honored, rapper and social activist Killer Mike with Billboard’s first-ever Change Maker Award honoring his contributions to equality and civil rights in the black community.