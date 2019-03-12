News

Preview: 8th Annual Celebration of Hope Gala

By:

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 07:19 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 07:19 AM CDT

THE 8TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF HOPE GALA PRESENTED BY JUNK MONKEY BENEFITING TURN CENTER WILL BE FRIDAY, MARCH 29, 2019 FROM 6 PM - 11 PM AT THE AMARILLO CIVIC CENTER, HERITAGE ROOM. 

THE EVENT IS SOLD OUT BUT THERE ARE MORE WAYS YOU CAN HELP THE TURN CENTER ON THEIR WEBSITE.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News