Preview: 2019 Amarillo Reads in the Summer ‘A Universe of Stories’

Amarillo Reads in the Summer program kicks off Saturday.

If you want to participate you can sign up beginning June 1 at all Amarillo Public Library locations. The program goes through July 15.

This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

This year’s kickoff event is at the downtown library at 10 a.m. The event is “Stepping Out into Our Solar System NASA’s Plans for Human Exploration” presented by Dr. Eileen Stansbery, chief scientist of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Deputy Director of Exploration Integration and Science.

The goal of the program is to get everyone to read 15 minutes a day.

At the end of the program, take your log back to your local library to earn a star bead for every day you read. Earn at least 30-star beads before AMARILLO READS in the Summer ends July 15 to win a brand new book of your choosing!

Prizes may be collected through July 31.

