Preventing early death

Nearly 100-million early deaths from around the world could possibly be prevented.

Researchers from Harvard University analyzed global data from various studies as well as the World Health Organization.

Increasing high blood pressure treatment to 70-percent of the global population could prevent nearly 40-million deaths.

Reducing sodium intake by 30-percent would prevent another 40-million deaths.

And eliminating trans fat could extend the lives of nearly 15-million people.

Scientists say men would benefit the most.