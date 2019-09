A disturbing new study finds kids as young as 10 years old are thinking about suicide.

Researchers at the National Institute Of Mental Health screened 10, 11 and 12 year olds who went to an emergency department.

The study was small, just 79 kids. But nearly a third of those pre-teens screened positive for suicide risk.

Experts say screening all kids may save lives regardless if they’re showing symptoms of depression or mental health issues.