Presidente de Mexico hablará de programa contra la pobreza en Ciudad Juárez

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - As we wrap up Childhood Cancer Awareness month, we bring you a story about a local boy currently battling cancer at just three-years-old. But, Bracken Hailes' younger age is what's giving his family hope.

"I don't know any other words besides shock … Really," Jennie Hailes, Bracken's mother described her initial feeling when learning Bracken, then two-years-old had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.