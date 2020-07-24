President Trump to visit Double Eagle Energy rig during Midland visit

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on “Operation Legend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities,” in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – President Donald Trump will visit an oil rig during his visit to the Permian Basin.

A White House official confirmed the President will visit Double Eagle Energy where he will tour a rig and deliver remarks.

Here is the full release:

“The President is expected to discuss reducing regulation, streamlining the permitting of projects, and incentivizing private investment in energy infrastructure have helped make the US a dominant energy power.

The President saw the pain caused in the energy industry by the price collapse and demand shock that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and took decisive action to help,” a statement from a White House official reads. “America’s energy industry is now contributing to the nation’s economic recovery, and the President will continue to support the industry as it rebuilds.

The President also understands the unnecessary constraints on our energy production, from aging infrastructure to burdensome permitting and regulatory overreach, which ultimately limits job growth and increase costs for American’s hardworking families. The energy produced in the Permian Basin is vital to restoring the economy by providing affordable, reliable energy for American families and businesses. The President’s deregulatory and streamlining actions helped make the United States the world’s leading oil and natural gas producer, and the President remains committed to American Energy Dominance.

As a result of President Trump’s economic policies, including tax cuts and aggressive deregulatory agenda, America is expanding manufacturing, energy production, investing in new capital and technology, and creating jobs.

Co-founded in 2008, Double Eagle Energy is a mid-sized crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company operating in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company employs 160 workers and supports thousands of additional ancillary jobs, and produces approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day across 530 wells.

This will be President Trump’s 16th visit to Texas during his Administration.”