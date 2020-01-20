President Trump speaks at American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — President Donald Trump will make an appearance in Austin Sunday speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention.

The American Farm Bureau Federation holds its annual convention and trade show in a different city every year and Austin was chosen as the location for the 101st.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m on the heels of a new deal struck this week that will help American farmers. The deal with China will get rid of hurdles for American farmers to send chicken, beef, pork and dairy to the country.

MORE: Texas farmers and manufacturers encouraged by signing of American trade deal with China

Austin police have not released information on the President’s route from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to safety concerns. However, that does not make it impossible to anticipate where the traffic delays will be following Trump’s arrival.

If the President’s motorcade takes the typical route from ABIA to the convention center then drivers will likely experience congestion on State Highways 71 and 183 as well as Interstate Highway 35.