President Trump orders all flags to be flown at half-staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — President Donald Trump has ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

President Trump released a statement saying, “Our nation mourns with those whose loved ones were murdered in the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks. We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts. Through our grief, America stands united with the people of El Paso and Dayton. May God be with the victims of these two horrific crimes and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends.”

This proclamation shall remain in effect until sunset on August 8, 2019.