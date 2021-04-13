April 13, 2021 UPDATE: National Thomas Jefferson Day each year on April 13th honors the birth of the third President of The United States, Thomas Jefferson, who was born April 13, 1743. .

Jefferson was not only a lawyer, but he was also a scientist of agriculture, paleontology, and astronomy. He also kept detailed records of the weather and eventually established weather observers across his home state of Virginia.

July 7, 2020 UPDATE: Shannon was featured on CNN with his story. Here’s a look at that new video:

July 3, 2020 HOUSTON (CW39) Smithsonian Magazine just released a new project that re-imagines historical figures through the eyes of their living descendants.

As the 6th great grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and his slave Sally Hemings, Nexstar (CW39) news anchor, Shannon LaNier participated and has this look behind the scenes of the his story here in Houston.

Over the July 4th weekend, Shannon’s story went viral on the CW39 Facebook page and Instagram…

Here’s an updated look at Shannon’s story. This segment aired today on Morning Dose, which now broadcasts from 6am to 10am weekday mornings. LIVE stream link.

To view the entire Smithsonian Mag. “Descendants Project,” visit… www.SmithsonianMag.com/Descendants

