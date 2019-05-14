Preparing for the storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The threat of severe weather is always on the minds of many here on the High Plains and an insurance agent tells us you need to be prepared.

With hail storms and strong winds already impacting our area this severe weather season, Insurance Agent Don Tipps says you need to make sure you are ready.

He told us because the threat is already here, it may be too late for you to change your insurance plan.

"You have to be careful because a lot of companies won't let you change coverage when danger is imminent," said Tipps.

Before storms hit and especially after, Tipps said to make sure you have a lot of photos of your property.

"The great thing about phones now is it is very easy to do. We don't have to have film, we don't have to have anything, take pictures. The easiest way to do an inventory is use your camera, use your phone, look through drawers that kind of thing because after an event, a big event, it really is difficult to know what you have," said Tipps.

Also, make sure you have a plan in place when it comes to severe weather.

"A flashlight, have your cellphone, a cell phone charger depending on if we have electricity, water, just a secure place to be. Know where you are going to go. Have a plan to know where you are going to go," said Tipps.

Tipps said it is better to be overinsured than under. He told us you should have a sit down with your agent prior to severe weather season.