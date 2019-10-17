Prepare for some fun at St. Mary’s Fall Carnival

The St. Mary’s Fall Carnival is coming up this Saturday, October 19th from Noon until 7 pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral School. They will feature games, rides, food, bouncers, a sweet shop, silent auction, bingo, costume contest happening at 1:30 pm, and much more.

Admission is free and game tickets are $1 each. There will also be a raffle with a grand prize of a $20,000 visa gift card, along with other prizes ranging from $75 to $300 gift cards. Each raffle ticket will be $25 and you can get them by calling the school.

