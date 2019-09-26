Prehistoric baby bottles found with milk residue

(CNN) — It doesn’t look like the baby bottles of today.

Instead, scientists say this infant is drinking from a recreation of an ancient baby bottle.

Researchers discovered three ceramic bottles in graves in Bavaria.

They say two of the bottles are from an iron age cemetery dated between 450 and 800 b.c.

The third bottle dates back to between 800 and 1200 b.c.

It was found in a Bronze Age cemetery.

The three vessels were analyzed and researchers say they appeared to contain milk residue.

The researchers believe the milk came from domesticated cattle, goats, or sheep.