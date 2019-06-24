Pregnancy nutrients

Many pregnant women are not getting the proper amount of nutrients.

Researchers from Purdue University studied over a thousand pregnant women and nearly 70-percent of whom took dietary supplements.

Many did not consume enough of the key nutrients.. such as vitamins A, C, D, E, and K or folate.

They also weren’t getting enough of some of the important minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc.

However, nearly all were consuming an excessive amount of sodium.

Those who took supplements were more likely to get too much iron and folic acid.