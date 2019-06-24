Live Now
Democrats take the stage in first debate of 2020 campaign season

Pregnancy nutrients

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Many pregnant women are not getting the proper amount of nutrients.

Researchers from Purdue University studied over a thousand pregnant women and nearly 70-percent of whom took dietary supplements.

Many did not consume enough of the key nutrients.. such as vitamins A, C, D, E, and K or folate.

They also weren’t getting enough of some of the important minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc.

However, nearly all were consuming an excessive amount of sodium.

Those who took supplements were more likely to get too much iron and folic acid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss