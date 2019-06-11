PPHM Summer Camp

Explore Boulders, Brands, and Bones at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Summer Camp for ages 7-11! Campers will use their hands as much as their brains as they dive into history, art, geology, the Old West and so much more! During camp, your child will explore all PPHM has to offer culminating with a field trip to Palo Duro Canyon.

Camp is June 25 through June 28. Check-in is at 9 a.m. Pick-up is at 12 p.m.

Camp cost is $75 for PPHM members and $95 for PPHM non-members, per child for the week.

Registration is at panhandleplains.org