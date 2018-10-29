PPHM -Murder And Mayhem – A Murder Mystery Dinner
MURDER AND MAYHEM – A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER
Friday, November 2nd, Saturday, November 3rd
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Derrick Room
Back by popular demand and with a Cowboys, Cattle & Culture twist, PPHM presents Murder and Mayhem! A Murder Mystery Dinner on November 2nd and 3rd.
PPHM has partnered with the WTAMU Improv Agents to take you back to the Panhandle in the late 1800s to reenact a true-crime Amarillo story. Audience participation is encouraged to solve the mysterious and often humorous murder plots inspired by PPHM’s 2019 exhibit, Cowboys, Cattle & Culture.
“This story of true crime on the High Plains is sure to engage our audience like never before. Not only does this year include a murder to be solved, but we’ve collaborated with Dr. Amy Von Lintel, WTAMU professor and exhibit co-curator to ensure the story includes character’s inspired by Amarillo’s history,” said Samantha Biffle, programs coordinator.
Tickets are $60 for nonmembers and $50 for members and include a seated, chicken fried steak dinner catered by the Big Texan. are only available online at panhandleplains.org. Reservations are required. For more information on the event, contact Samantha Biffle at (806) 651-2242.
"Our show brings the best of both worlds with historical and melodramatic improvisation,” said Kallie Scott, Improv Agents Team Captain. “We are super excited for everyone to see it!"
