PPHM -Murder And Mayhem – A Murder Mystery Dinner

MURDER AND MAYHEM – A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

Friday, November 2nd, Saturday, November 3rd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Derrick Room

Back by popular demand and with a Cowboys, Cattle & Culture twist, PPHM presents Murder and Mayhem! A Murder Mystery Dinner on November 2nd and 3rd.

PPHM has partnered with the WTAMU Improv Agents to take you back to the Panhandle in the late 1800s to reenact a true-crime Amarillo story. Audience participation is encouraged to solve the mysterious and often humorous murder plots inspired by PPHM’s 2019 exhibit, Cowboys, Cattle & Culture.

“This story of true crime on the High Plains is sure to engage our audience like never before. Not only does this year include a murder to be solved, but we’ve collaborated with Dr. Amy Von Lintel, WTAMU professor and exhibit co-curator to ensure the story includes character’s inspired by Amarillo’s history,” said Samantha Biffle, programs coordinator.

Tickets are $60 for nonmembers and $50 for members and include a seated, chicken fried steak dinner catered by the Big Texan. are only available online at panhandleplains.org. Reservations are required. For more information on the event, contact Samantha Biffle at (806) 651-2242.

"Our show brings the best of both worlds with historical and melodramatic improvisation,” said Kallie Scott, Improv Agents Team Captain. “We are super excited for everyone to see it!"