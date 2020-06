AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Courthouses in Potter and Randall counties have reopened, that according to Judges Nancy Tanner and Ernie Houdashell.

The Santa Fe building is also open.

However, Judge Houdashell said the district and county courts remain closed until July 1.

Judge Tanner asks that if you go into the potter county buildings, you wear a mask.