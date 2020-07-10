Potter County Sheriff’s Office warning of warrant phone scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam where the caller claims to have a warrant for the person’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said they got a complaint from a person who said the caller claimed to be a Potter County Deputy and told them a warrant was issued for missing jury duty.

Officials said instead of being arrested for the warrant, the caller gave the option to pay money over the phone.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said it does not contact people by phone regarding missed jury summons and will not request or solicit money for any reason.

If you get a phone call and have doubts, contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.

