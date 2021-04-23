Potter County Sheriff’s Office to take part in National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative April 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the 2021 National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative on Saturday April 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said you can “bring any unused, expired, over the counter or prescription medicines,” to the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk using the main entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A deputy will be there to show you where to dump your expired or unused drugs and the office asks that you do not bring needles, aerosol cans, or inhalers.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the drug box is always located at the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th and available 24/7.