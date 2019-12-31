Potter County Sheriff’s Office reminding about CRASE training following Texas church shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After yesterday’s church shooting near Fort Worth, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind local businesses and churches of their Civilian Response Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training.

They’re encouraging businesses and organizations who are interested to contact them.

The training will touch on what to do if you are in an active shooter situation.

“Basically, it’s teaching you how to avoid, deny, and defend. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in a church, whether it’s in a business, or whether you’re out at a restaurant or whatever. The same tactics can be used anywhere,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The sheriff’s office said the program lasts about an hour and a half and provides a lot of information.

For more, contact Sgt. Mickey Blackmon at 379-2964.

