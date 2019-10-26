Potter County Sheriff’s Office participate in National Take Back Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office participated in the DEA’s National Take Back Initiative.

Take Back Day is a day where people can discard unused and out of date medications.

The box to drop off medications was located at the Detention Center 13100 NE 29th, inside the lobby with an officer to help with any assistance needs.

The drop off is only for is only for prescription and over the counter medicines. No illegal narcotics or aerosols can be placed in the box.

However, if someone wishes to discard of narcotics they will take it with narcotics with no questions asked.

DEA and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges at the site as well.