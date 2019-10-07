Potter County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Barrett Lee Jones, 40, who has been missing since July, has been found dead.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, his body was found on Saturday, October 5, in the Valley De Oro area, off of Old Muddy Road.

An autopsy this morning positively identified Jones.

Jones’ family said the last time they spoke to him was on or around July 26, and that he told them he was in the Valley De Oro area.

Officials said the family found Jones’ truck abandoned on their property off of Old Muddy Road in the Valley De Oro area on July 29 and contacted the sheriff’s office for help.

Officials said the cause of death has not been determined as toxicology is pending.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected at this time.