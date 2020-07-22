Potter County Sheriff’s Office holds a cookout for one of their own who’s wife is battling cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office held a cookout Wednesday, July 22, to support one of their corrections officers who’s wife is in the fight of her life.

Sheriff Brian Thomas, said it has been a challenge for Officer Nunez, both mentally and finacially.



“He’s having to take off work to not only take care of her but also to take care of the three kids that they have. his time has run out he doesn’t have any vacation left,and he’s going through all of his sick leave.so we’re trying to help him out,” Sheriff Thomas, stated.

Making lunches for guests supporting Officer Nunez

Officer Auralio Nunez, said his wife’s battle with cancer has spread him thin.

“She was dsiagnosed with soft tissue cancer it has now spread to her lungs and we have a lot of treatments upcoming the next months,” Officer Nunez, explained.

More than 100 lunches were served before 11:00

With the Cornavirus spread the event was held a little differently.

“Because of the crazy covid world that we’re in we’re trying to do the social distancing thing as you can see we’ve got a drive-thru going and we’re bagging everything up and it’s worked out really well,” Sheriff Thomas, stated.

People were asked to wear masks, and if they wanted to stay they had to sit on the grass instead of a table. However, no one seemed to mind.

Officer Nunez said the community rallying around to show support is something he will always cherish.



“It definitely will help and again I’m thankful for the department that I work for. they’ve all been great to me,” Officer Nunez, said.

For those who were unable to attend but would still like to donate they are asked to send checks to The Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 13103 NE 29th Avenue, 79111.