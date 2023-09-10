AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy began week one of the 12-week academy on Sept. 5. During week one Crime Prevention Sgt. Krishauna McKinney covered what all citizens can expect from the academy.

“It’ll kind of give you a perspective of what to think and what comes from each division. You’ll also get to see one week one Saturday, we’re going to go out to the gun range, and we’re going to shoot various types of weapons,” said McKinney. ‘You’re also going to get to do patrol ride-along if you attend the academy. You can also get tased at the end of the academy if you like.”

I will be going through the academy and each week we will get a chance to meet with different divisions of the agency. A few of the divisions that will come speak during the academy include the Texas Department of Public Safety, Potter County Fire and Rescue, Sheriff’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Crime Stoppers.

“So, it’s just a little bit of everything fun. You might see some bad stuff that happens in the academy, but you might see some very good stuff that happens,” said McKinney.

Mckinney talked about what she hopes all of the participants of the academy gain at the end of it.

“I hope that these citizens of all counties, it’s not just Potter County, can come out and hear a little bit about why law enforcement does what we do it also will gain a better relationship between us and the citizens,” said Mckinney. “You’ll hear from different speakers each week. And it’ll just kind of give you a perspective of what to know from the sheriff’s office and law enforcement.”

Sheriff Brian Thomas said that a law enforcement agency is only as good as the support it receives from the community it serves. So, this academy provides a way for citizens to understand the agency that serves them.